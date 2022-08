New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Lowe's on Tuesday in Arizona District Court for alleged sex discrimination. The suit alleges that Lowe's failed to protect female employees at the retailer's Lake Havasu City location from workplace sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-08152, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC d/b/a Lowe's.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 8:27 PM