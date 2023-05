New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in North Dakota District Court. The lawsuit targets General Electric renewable energy company LM Wind Power Blades on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias and retaliation. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. LM Wind Power Blades, Inc.

May 04, 2023, 3:55 PM

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

LM Wind Power Blades, Inc.

