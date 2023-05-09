New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued LeachGarner Inc., a metals supplier, Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of discriminating against female production workers at its Attleboro, Massachusetts, facility by segregating jobs by sex and by paying female production workers less than male counterparts, despite performing similar and comparable work. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11014, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Leachgarner, Inc.

May 09, 2023, 10:45 AM

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Leachgarner, Inc

