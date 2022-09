New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Landmark Dodge Inc. and Landmark South Inc. Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court over alleged sex-based employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendants of refusing to hire women and gay men for sales positions. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00614, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Landmark Dodge, Inc. et al.

September 27, 2022, 8:01 PM