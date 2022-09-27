New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued food products supplier Kenneth O. Lester Company Inc. Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of an ongoing pattern of failing to hire female applicants for order-selector positions in violation of Title VII. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00329, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Kenneth O. Lester Company, Inc.

Government

September 27, 2022, 11:39 AM