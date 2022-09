New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued trucking company Gypsum Express Ltd. Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of engaging in a pattern of failing to hire applicants based on their gender. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00119, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Gypsum Express, Ltd.

Government

September 30, 2022, 3:38 PM