New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Global Medical Response Inc., American Medical Response Inc. and its 134 subsidiaries Thursday in Colorado District Court over alleged disability- and religion-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed on behalf of EMTs and paramedics who claim they were discriminated against as a result of a no facial hair policy. The plaintiff argues the policy, which is intended to help create a tight seal on N95 masks, targets individuals who are unable to shave their facial hair as a result of religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02544, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Global Medical Response, Inc. et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 4:40 PM