The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Formel D USA Inc. Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case accuses the defendant of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11479, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Formel D USA, Inc.

June 22, 2023, 11:52 AM

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Formel D USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination