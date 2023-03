New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Exact Sciences Corp. and Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC on Friday in Colorado District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought on behalf of a job applicant who contends he was not hired based on his age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00817, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Exact Sciences Corporation et al.

Government

March 31, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exact Sciences Laboratories, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination