New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Enforge LLC Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender bias, hostile work environment and retaliatory termination. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01115, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Enforge, LLC.

Government

December 21, 2022, 12:06 PM