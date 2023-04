New Suit - EEOC Enforcement

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Dillard's on Friday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged employment discrimination and unlawful employment practices. The lawsuit claims that Dillard's managers retaliated against and wrongfully terminated a Black sales associate for engaging in protected activities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01943, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Dillard's, Inc.

