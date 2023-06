New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Covius Services LLC Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action contends Covius failed to hire a job applicant due to the applicant's disability. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00186, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Covius Services, LLC.

