The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CASSE Community Health Institute in Louisiana Western District Court on Thursday. The court action was filed on behalf of a woman who claims she was terminated due to racial bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00808, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Council for Advancement of Social Services & Education Community Health Institute.

June 15, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

E E O C (no)

defendants

Council for Advancement of Social Services & Education Community Health Institute

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination