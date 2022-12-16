New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Inc. Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought on behalf of DeMaurius Jackson, a practicing member of the Jewish faith, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious accommodations to the defendant's mandatory flu vaccination policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04953, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Inc.

Government

December 16, 2022, 7:03 AM