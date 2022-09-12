New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, Monday in Arkansas Eastern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court action accuses the defendant of subjecting female employees to workplace sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00820, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Brinker International Payroll Company LP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 12, 2022, 3:50 PM