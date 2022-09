New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Bojangles' Restaurants Inc. Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of creating a sexual hostile environment for its female employees. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00739, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.

Government

September 07, 2022, 3:31 PM