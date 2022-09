New Suit - Employment

The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission filed a lawsuit against Anant Enterprises LLC, Anant Operations Inc. and Farnam Lodging LLC Tuesday in Nebraska District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-00345, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Anant Enterprises, LLC et al.

September 27, 2022, 8:05 PM