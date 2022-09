New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Affordable Rent-to-Own d/b/a Affordable Home Furnishings on Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00676, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Affordable Rent-to-Own LLC.

September 26, 2022, 12:30 PM