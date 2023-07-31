New Suit - Employment

Acare HCH, doing business as Four Seasons Licensed Home Health Care, was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The court action contends that the defendant discriminates against its home health attendants by allowing families to request an attendant of a specific race or national origin. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05760, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Acare Hhc d/b/a Four Seasons Licensed Home Health Care.

Government

July 31, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Acare Hhc d/b/a Four Seasons Licensed Home Health Care

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination