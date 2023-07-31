Acare HCH, doing business as Four Seasons Licensed Home Health Care, was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The court action contends that the defendant discriminates against its home health attendants by allowing families to request an attendant of a specific race or national origin. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05760, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Acare Hhc d/b/a Four Seasons Licensed Home Health Care.
Government
July 31, 2023, 1:22 PM