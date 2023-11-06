Who Got The Work

Micah Dawson and Janet M. Himmel of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to A&A Appliance Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Sept. 21 in Colorado District Court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a former A&A Appliance employee who contends that he was denied accommodations and additional FMLA leave to deal with COVID-related health complications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:23-cv-02456, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. A&A Appliance, Inc.

November 06, 2023

