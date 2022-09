New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Elderwood at Burlington Tuesday in Vermont District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed on behalf of Black employees claiming racial bias. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00168, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. 98 Starr Road Operating Co., LLC.

September 06, 2022, 2:59 PM