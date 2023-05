New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment lawsuit against 1901 South Lamar, Revelry Kitchen & Bar and Revelry on the Boulevard in Texas Western District Court on Monday. The complaint asserts pregnancy-related and sex-based discrimination. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00539, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. 1901 South Lamar, LLC et al.

Government

May 15, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

1901 South Lamar, LLC

Revelry Kitchen & Bar, LLC

Revelry On The Boulevard, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination