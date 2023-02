Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to storm and flood damage to a construction site, was filed by the Lang Law Firm and Windle Hood Norton Brittain & Jay on behalf of Ept Monticello Town Center Apartments. The case is 3:23-cv-00089, Ept Monticello Town Center Apartments v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 12:16 PM