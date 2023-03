Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Chartwell Law Offices on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from backed up water and sewage, was filed by Weinstein & Black on behalf of Rosamunde Epstein. The case is 1:23-cv-00877, Epstein v. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 5:40 AM