New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg and Turke & Strauss filed a data breach class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court against Enzo Biochem Inc., Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc. and Lab Corp. of America Holdings. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an April 2023 breach impacting the protected health information of millions of patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04282, Epstein v. Enzo Biochem, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Eliana Epstein

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.

Lab Corporation of America Holdings

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct