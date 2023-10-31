Epstein Becker Green Snags Eckert Seamans Employment Benefit...

News From Law.com

Five long-time Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott employment benefits and executive compensation attorneys, including two former members of the firm's board of directors, left the firm to launch Epstein Becker Green's new Pittsburgh office on Oct. 30.Among those making the move are former tax, estates and benefits group chair Kathryn English, former Pittsburgh office managing partner Sandra Mihok, members Heather Stone Fletcher and William Carter, and associate Samuel Nolan.

October 31, 2023, 3:22 PM

