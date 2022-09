New Suit - Contract

Epstein Becker & Green filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court targeting Princeton Holdings International. The law firm seeks over $883,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02920, Epstein, Becker & Green, P.C. v. Princeton Holdings International, Inc.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 1:34 PM