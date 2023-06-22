New Suit - Unfair Competition

Epson America filed a false advertising lawsuit against Yowhich, an Amazon marketplace seller, on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, is part of a string of cases accusing Epson's competitors of falsely advertising the brightness of their screen projectors, resulting in unfair competition with the plaintiff's projectors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11395, Epson America, Inc. v. Yowhick d/b/a Amazon Marketplace Seller ID A3BN2Vd7Qd3Fxa.

Technology

June 22, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Epson America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Yowhick d/b/a Amazon Marketplace Seller ID A3BN2Vd7Qd3Fxa

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims