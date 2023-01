New Suit - Trademark

Epson America sued competitor Wemax Inc. for unfair business practices on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising the brightness of its NOVA screen projector, resulting in unfair competition with the plaintiff's projectors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00074, Epson America Inc. v. Wemax Inc.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 8:17 PM