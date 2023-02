New Suit - Consumer

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit alleging false advertising Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Epson America. The suit targets competitors Super Times Co. and Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology for allegedly marketing their Mars Pro digital projectors with inflated brightness performance numbers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00218, Epson America, Inc. v. Super Times Co., Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 8:48 PM