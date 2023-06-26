New Suit - Unfair Competition

Epson America filed a false advertising lawsuit against JMGO Direct, an Amazon marketplace seller, on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, is part of a string of cases accusing Epson's competitors of falsely advertising the brightness of their screen projectors, resulting in unfair competition with the plaintiff's projectors. The case is 1:23-cv-11419, Epson America Inc. v. Shenzhen Holatek Co. Ltd. d/b/a JmGo Direct, Amazon Seller ID Aekxpnjxzcw6X.

Internet & Social Media

June 26, 2023, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Epson America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Shenzhen Holatek Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims