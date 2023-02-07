New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a false advertising lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of printer, scanner and projector manufacturer Epson America Inc. The suit accuses Global Aiptek Inc. d/b/a GAC Technology Group, a direct competitor of Epson, of knowingly advertising on its website the inaccurate brightness values to certain HP projectors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00222, Epson America, Inc. v. Global Aiptek Inc. d/b/a Gac Technology Group.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 07, 2023, 6:00 AM