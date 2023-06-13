New Suit - Unfair Competition

Epson America filed a false advertising lawsuit against Formovie Innovative Technology on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, is part of a string of cases accusing Epson's competitors of falsely advertising the brightness of their screen projectors, resulting in unfair competition with the plaintiff's projectors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11336, Epson America Inc. v. Formovie Innovative Technology Co. Ltd.

June 13, 2023, 6:32 PM

Epson America, Inc.

K&L Gates

Formovie Innovative Technology Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims