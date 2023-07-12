Removed To Federal Court

Fox News on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against James Ray Epps Sr. to Delaware District Court. The complaint accuses Fox of airing false claims that Epps is a federal agent who incited the Jan. 16, 2021 attack on the U.S. capital in order to ‘mask [Fox's] culpability' for fueling the attack. Epps, who is represented by Farnan LLP; Teter Legal; and the Zimmerman Booher law firm, alleges that he has been subjected to death threats and forced to sell his home and business due to the claims. Fox is represented by DLA Piper and Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien Annaguey. The case is 1:23-cv-00761, Epps v. Fox News Network, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 12, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

James Ray Epps, Sr.

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Fox News Network, LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation