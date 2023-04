Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Montgomery Willard on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aflac, the Georgia-based insurance giant, to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over unpaid medical expenses, was filed by Epps & Epps on behalf of William N. Epps Jr. The case is 8:23-cv-01462, Epps v. American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac).

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

William N Epps, Jr

Plaintiffs

Epps Nelson And Epps

defendants

American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

defendant counsels

Montgomery Willard

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute