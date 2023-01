Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rainey Kizer Reviere & Bell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cochran Firm on behalf of Melvin Epps, who claims he was shot multiple times by an assailant while attempting to load groceries in his vehicle, and Tracey Epps. The case is 2:23-cv-02014, Epps et al v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.