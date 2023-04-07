New Suit - ERISA

NLV Financial subsidiary National Life Insurance and Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest and Bruce Reich were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over pension benefits, was filed by Hall Benefits Law on behalf of Southeastern Engineering Inc. and Chad W. Epple in his capacity as trustee for Southeastern Engineering’s Defined Benefit Plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01482, Epple et al v. Reich et al.

