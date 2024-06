Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Alexandre S. Drummond has entered an appearance for Hertz Global Holdings in a pending employment lawsuit lawsuit. The court action was filed April 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of a corporate security specialist who claims that he was subject to age discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, is 2:24-cv-00383, Epperson v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

June 10, 2024, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Epperson

Plaintiffs

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

The Hertz Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation