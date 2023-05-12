Who Got The Work

Zoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, has retained lawyer Philip L. Hirschhorn of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed May 4 in New Jersey District Court by FisherBroyles LLP on behalf of Epitopix LLC, doing business as Vaxxinova US. The court action asserts a patent for a siderophore receptor protein compound. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, is 2:23-cv-02467, Epitopix, LLC v. Zoetis Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 12, 2023, 8:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Epitopix, LLC

Epitopix, LLC D/B/A Vaxxinova US

Plaintiffs

Fisherbroyles Llp

defendants

Zoetis Inc.

defendant counsels

Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Llp

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims