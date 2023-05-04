New Suit - Patent

Zoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by FisherBroyles LLP on behalf of Epitopix LLC, doing business as Vaxxinova US. The court action asserts a patent for a siderophore receptor protein compound. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02467, Epitopix, LLC D/B/A Vaxxinova US v. Zoetis Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 04, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Epitopix, LLC D/B/A Vaxxinova US

Plaintiffs

Fisherbroyles Llp

defendants

Zoetis Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims