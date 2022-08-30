New Suit - Trademark

Polsinelli filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court concerning tour merchandise to be sold at an upcoming Aerosmith concert at Boston's Fenway Park. The case, brought on behalf of concert tour merchandise seller Epic Rights, targets 'bootleggers' expected to sell counterfeit Aerosmith merchandise at the September 8 performance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11397, Epic Rights, LLC v. Does 1-100 et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 30, 2022, 1:18 PM