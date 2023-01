New Suit - Contract

EOTech, a manufacturer of sights and scopes for weaponry, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against weaponry provider Aeolus Solutions on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for night vision goggles and thermal imaging products, was filed by Bodman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10126, EOTech LLC v. Aeolus Solutions Group LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

January 17, 2023, 6:42 PM