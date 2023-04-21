Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cho Thavee PCL and Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai to California Central District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of VR and augmented reality company Eon Reality, which awarded the defendant exclusive rights to expand Eon's business operations in Thailand and Laos along with a $150 million investment. According to the complaint, the defendants have failed to generate any significant revenues to date, exposing Eon to various financial risks and liabilities. The suit was filed by Fitzgerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough. The case is 8:23-cv-00692, Eon Reality Inc. v. Cho Thavee PCL et al.

Technology

April 21, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Eon Reality, Inc.

defendants

Cho Thavee PCL

Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract