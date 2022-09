New Suit - Contract

EOG Resources, a Delaware-based petroleum company, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over an oil and gas lease dispute. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, targets three lessors in connection with EOG's preparations to abandon two wells per order by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01428, EOG Resources, Inc. v. Rightmire et al.

Energy

September 13, 2022, 6:11 PM