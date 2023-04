New Suit - Copyright

Yahoo was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of content creation and licensing agency Envivo LLC, accuses Yahoo of publishing a video to its currently.att.yahoo.com website without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03277, Envivo, LLC v. Yahoo, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 20, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Envivo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Doniger / Burroughs

defendants

Yahoo, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims