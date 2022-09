New Suit

UnitedHealthcare Services was hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, filed by Epstein Becker & Green, accuses the defendant of withholding payments in order to 'coerce' plaintiff Envision Healthcare into consenting to 'unconscionably low' reimbursement agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00693, Envision Healthcare Corporation v. United Healthcare Services Inc. et al.