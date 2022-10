New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit seeks to compel the EPA to respond to Texas’ proposed revision to its federal state implementation plan under the Clean Air Act. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03063, Environmental Integrity Project et al v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 10, 2022, 10:37 AM