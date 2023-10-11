Environmental Groups Ask EPA to Intervene in an Ala. Water S...

News From Law.com

Environmental groups have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to intervene in a south Alabama water system they said has been plagued by leaks, contamination and financial mismanagement, endangering residents in the low-income community. The petition was filed Monday by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, a community-based organization that advocates for safe and affordable drinking water in Prichard, and more than 20 environmental justice and faith-based groups.

Alabama

October 11, 2023, 2:55 PM

