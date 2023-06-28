Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Walmart, PVH Corp. and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lexington Law Group on behalf of Environmental Democracy Project, accuses the defendants of falsely labeling certain textile products as 'organic' or 'made with organic [materials]' even though the products do not contain sufficient minimal organic ingredients under the California Organic Food and Farming Act, or COFFA. The case is 3:23-cv-03215, Environmental Democracy Project v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Environmental Democracy Project

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Jomashop Inc.

PHV Corp.

Universal Textiles UK Ltd.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 890/