New Suit - Environmental

The Environmental Defense Fund and Sierra Club filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The case, brought by attorneys George E. Hays and Reed Zars, seeks to compel the Environmental Protection Agency to review and revise the air pollution emission limits applicable to stationary combustion turbines. The case is 3:22-cv-07731, Environmental Defense Fund et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 07, 2022, 7:33 PM